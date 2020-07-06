Fatal shootings reported in numerous U.S. cities over July 4th weekend

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Gunfire across the country left several children dead over the July fourth weekend.

In Philadelphia, non-stop shootings left 27 people shot and six killed, including a 6-year-old boy.

In Atlanta an 8-year-old was shot and killed near the burned-out Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police last month and in Chicago a seven-year-old girl was killed.

In Washington D.C. an 11-year-old was killed when bullets were fired near the Frederick Douglass Community Center and in Alabama, a 22-year-old man is facing a capital murder charge for Friday’s deadly shooting of an eight-year-old at a shopping mall just south of Birmingham.

At least two people are dead and eight others were injured after a shooting early Sunday morning at a club in Greenville, South Carolina.

