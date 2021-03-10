FBI searches for tons of Civil War-era gold at remote Pennsylvania dig site

DENTS RUN, Pa. (WHTM) — It is the stuff of Hollywood legend complete with treasure hunters, stolen Civil War gold, and claims of a double-cross by the federal government. But this tale is not made up.

Three years ago, the FBI swarming state forest land in Dents Run, Elk County, looking not for suspects or bodies, but for buried treasure.

Legend has it that Civil War tons of gold bullion headed from West Virginia to Philadelphia was hijacked.

According to documents uncovered by Bill Cluck, an attorney for Finders Keepers, the gold is worth possibly hundreds of millions of dollars, has been lost to history, and is sought by treasure hunters and the feds.

Cluck says the federal magistrate issued a writ of seizure enabling the federal government to enter state forest land in order to excavate and search for the gold.

Finders Keepers are treasure hunters who say they found the spot and forensic analysis indicated buried metal with the density of gold. They tipped the FBI, thinking they’d work with the G-men to dig up the gold.

“We were literally barred from the site, kept in our cars, and shown an empty hole afterward of what we were very, very disappointed and confused,” Cluck said.

The FBI dug into the night and neighbors say there were armored cars driving back and forth. According to the FBI, the search came up empty.

After the agency left, Finders Keepers says its tests showed the metal was gone.

“Everything pinpointed gold at the exact same location,” Cluck continued. “It’s flabbergasting that they say they didn’t’ find anything.”

In a statement, the FBI said that nothing was found during the excavation and the bureau unequivocally rejects any claims or speculation to the contrary.

Dennis Parada, of Finders Keepers, responded to the statement saying, “that nothing was found just does not hold up anymore. I think the big question is how much and where did it all go to? “

Finders Keepers says it doesn’t want the gold; that belongs to the government. It wants the finder’s fee.