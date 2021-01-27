FBI seeking public’s help to identify ‘Jane Doe 43’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — FBI officials are asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown female who may have critical information to the identity of a child victim involved in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Investigators are searching for clues regarding the unknown individual, known only as Jane Doe 43.

She is described as a White female with dark hair between 20 and 30 years of age. She is heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.