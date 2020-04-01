Fears, infection thin staff at nursing home with 2 deaths

A Pennsylvania nursing home where two dementia patients died over the weekend after contracting COVID-19 is struggling to contain the spread with staff thinned by suspected infection and fears for their own safety.

Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver says 34 of its 458 residents have tested positive and that seven tests are pending. One licensed practical nurse assigned there by a staffing agency says she didn’t return to work last week out of concern for her children.

She says about 20 nurses either walked out or decided to not come back for shifts. Brighton says there’s been no “mass exodus.”

