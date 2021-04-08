Federal SNAP benefits to stop if Pa. ended disaster declaration

In the May 2021 primary election, Pennsylvania voters will decide if the legislature should have a role in disaster declarations.

But the Wolf Administration warned on Thursday that if such a declaration were ended, it would be very costly to the state.

Pa. Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller says Pa. has gotten more than $1.3 billion in additional SNAP benefits from the federal government.

That help would stop if Pa. lost its disaster declaration power.

“I want to be clear. The loss of this federal funding would be in a word disastrous for Pennsylvania and our most vulnerable individuals and families,” Miller said.

Miller says the federal government has given Pa. residents an additional $100 million a month since the pandemic began.