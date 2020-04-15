Federal stimulus checks on the way; how to spend the money

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Pennsylvanians have already started receiving economic impact payments from the federal government.

Initially, more than 80 million Americans will get paid this week.

The base payment is $1,200, which could be more or less depending on your income and number of children you have.

The stimulus money is a lifeline for Barbara Shaffer of Hanover.

“It’s a matter of whether or not we’re going to be able to eat in a day or so. Thankfully, I am blessed with lots of friends that are very willing to share,” Shaffer said.

The IRS launched a tracking feature Wednesday called “Get My Payment.”

Shaffer checked this morning and it said her money was on the way, but she still hadn’t received it.

“I was shocked to find out that a lot of people were on twitter this morning, mass confusion, wondering where their deposits were,” Shaffer said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, her money was finally loaded onto her debit card.

However, many are still getting a notice that says “payment status not available.”

When you finally get the money, Ameriprise Private Wealth Advisor Jay Penica has some advice.

“Don’t feel guilty about using it for food, groceries, utilities, those things that keep your family afloat,” Penica said.

Penica says if you don’t need the money for those living expenses, there are some things to consider.

“Look at your current cash reserves, your emergency fund if you will. If that emergency fund needs to be trued up, consider just putting it in checking and savings and keeping it there as a just in case,” Penica said.

And if your emergecny fund is okay, think about paying off credit card or mortgage debt or investing the extra cash in a retirement account.

Penica says another great option is to donate to families or organizations in need.

The stimulus checks are not taxable income, instead structured as refundable tax credits.