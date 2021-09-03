Federal unemployment benefits to end on Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some federal unemployment benefits are set to end Saturday, September 4 for thousands of Pennsylvanians.

According to state data, in the last two weeks of August, more than 650,000 people were receiving an extra $300. The funds were part of a program that began last year, providing an extra 13 weeks of benefits.

Aid for the self-employed is also set to end.

The state Department of Human Services says there are options for people who will need help after the aid ends, like rental assistance, Medicaid, and even a child care subsidy program.

For more information on support services, clicking here.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The state’s regular 26-week unemployment compensation program will continue, though Pennsylvanians will no longer get that extra $300 federal benefit in addition.