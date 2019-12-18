FedEx driver kills man who shot him during robbery attempt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who attempted to rob a FedEx vehicle was shot and killed Tuesday night by the vehicle’s driver, who was also hit by gunfire but is recovering, police said.

The shootout in Philadelphia started around 7 p.m. when a 27-year-old man attempted to rob the driver with a gun, police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

The 32-year-old driver was shot in the abdomen and returned fire, striking the man in the chest and back.

The man was pronounced dead at about 8:30 p.m. at a hospital, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

Police did not provide any more details. They said the scene is secured.

Video from WPVI-TV; https://6abc.com/