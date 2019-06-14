Feds: Pennsylvania woman used grandparent scam to defraud seniors of $158,000

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A central Pennsylvania woman ran a scheme that defrauded at least 10 elderly people of at least $158,800, federal prosecutors said.

Yahaira Diaz, 33, of Pottsville, is accused of playing a leadership role in the scheme in which she and others used the so-called “grandparent scam” to swindle money from seniors.

William McSwain, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said Diaz and her co-schemers called elderly people in Allentown and Bethlehem and posed as a grandchild of the victim, or as an attorney representing a grandchild.

The caller claimed the grandchild had been in a car crash, was in some type of legal trouble, and needed money. They persuaded victims to send thousands of dollars in cash via overnight delivery to an address where the schemers retrieved the package.

The schemers continued to call victims and demand more money until the seniors realized they had been scammed. Diaz and her co-schemers attempted to defraud their victims of at least an additional $69,000, prosecutors said.

To further convince the grandparents to send cash, authorities said Diaz and the co-schemers made increasingly serious claims, sometimes telling the seniors that a pregnant woman and her unborn child had been injured or killed in the crash.