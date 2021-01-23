Fire kills Schuylkill County woman, teenage brother, injures 2 other relatives

ASHLAND, Pa. (AP) — A woman and her teenage brother were killed in a fire that destroyed an eastern Pennsylvania home and also injured two other relatives, authorities said.

Officials in Schuylkill County said the blaze was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the Butler Township residence. Fire officials said crews arrived to find that the structure had collapsed and were unable to reach the victims.

Chief Edward Tarantelli of the township police force said the bodies of 29-year-old Alison Marie Houser and her 13-year-old brother, Andrew John “A.J.” Charriez, 13, were found later.

Authorities said their 48-year-old mother and grandfather were also injured. They said the woman jumped from a porch roof to safety and was found in a wooded area and then flown to Geisinger Medical Center. The man was also treated at a hospital and released.

State police fire marshals are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.