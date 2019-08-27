Firefighters battle blaze at west Philadelphia church

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Firefighters have been battling a blaze that engulfed a church in west Philadelphia, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The blaze at Greater Bible Way Temple in the Parkside neighborhood was reported just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

News helicopter footage showed flames shooting through the steeple and roof as hoses poured water onto the structure from several directions.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause for the blaze.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said trolleys were being diverted due to the blaze.

