First frosts of the year prompt PennDOT to remind motorists of winter driving tips

(WHTM) — Waking up on recent mornings you may have noticed the frost on cars in the morning. With that frost comes severe weather driving tips.

PennDOT says it is important to be a safe and responsible driver as conditions become icier and more unpredictable. Just because you can’t see ice on the road doesn’t mean it isn’t there. Take it slow and give yourself more time to get to your destination. PennDOT also suggests you practice and have conversations about winter driving with your teen if they’re getting ready for their learner’s permit.

“Take a look at what the route is ahead of time so you aren’t just blindly following what the directions are. The more time they spend driving in rainy conditions, icy conditions, snow, the better equipped they’re going to be,” PennDOT Safety Officer, Fritzi Schreffler said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

PennDOT says whenever winter weather gets here, it’ll be more important than ever to drive without distractions like your cellphone.