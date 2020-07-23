First probable case of West Nile Virus reported in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first probable case of the West Nile Virus (WNV) in Pennsylvania for 2020 has been detected in a resident of Potter County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).



The samples are currently being sent to the CDC to be confirmed.

The departments are strongly recommending that all Pennsylvanians should minimize their exposure to mosquitoes. Although they can bite at any time of the day, the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active at dawn and dusk.

“While we encourage Pennsylvanians to enjoy the outdoors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we also want them to take proper precautions from mosquitoes while outside,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “With the first human case of West Nile Virus detected, we want people to protect themselves. Several simple steps can help protect yourself and loved ones from mosquito-related diseases.”

The DEP said that they have detected WNV-infected mosquitoes in five counties. They will continue to survey affected communities to monitor mosquito activity.

“The first human positive case of the year should be a reminder to all Pennsylvanians to use a personal insect repellent or stay indoors during dawn and dusk to help prevent exposure to the mosquitoes that can carry West Nile Virus,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “DEP monitors mosquito populations across Pennsylvania for the presence of disease.”

The mosquitoes that transmit WNV breed in areas with standing and stagnant water. These areas can include urban catch basins, clogged gutters, discarded tires, poorly maintained swimming pools, flower pots and other types of plastic containers.

Simple steps to eliminate standing water around the home include:

Remove tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, discarded tires or any object that could collect standing water. Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.

Have roof gutters cleaned every year, particularly if the leaves from nearby trees have a tendency to clog the drains.

Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

Do not let water stagnate in birdbaths.

Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with fish.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and remove standing water from pool covers.

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated with Bti products, which are sold at outdoor supply, home improvement and other stores. BTI is a natural product that kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.

