First vehicle auction of 2021 set for Feb. 23 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m., the first vehicle auction of 2021 will be hosted at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, located at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville, Dauphin County.

The auction will feature 270 vehicles for public purchase, including four-wheel-drive pick-up trucks, SUVs, utility vehicles and front-wheel-drive sedans. Manufacturers such as Jeep, Chevrolet, Ford and GMC will all have vehicles for sale.

At the Feb. 23 action, an AM General M917 Military Dump Truck is up for bid, as well. A complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

COVID-19 auction protocols will be implemented at the event, and in-person access will be limited to public buyers and dealers who have registered prior to the event. Masks and social distancing is required, and sanitation products will be available.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to potential inclement weather.

According to the auto auction, interested attendees can register either in-person or online, but must do so by Sunday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

The auto auction says you can either register there in-person or online. Either way… have to have your registration in by Sunday at 4 p.m. Additionally, buyers must purchase vehicles via money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.

The Feb. 23 auction is the first of six auctions planned for 2021.