Fiscal watchdog urges shutdown of immigrant detention center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s independently elected fiscal watchdog says his staff was repeatedly refused a tour of a Berks County facility that’s one of three family detention centers in the United States that hold children and parents who are seeking asylum or entered the country illegally.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat, said the federal government should stop the long-term detention of asylum seekers and he urged Berks County to reconsider leasing the 96-bed facility to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

DePasquale says Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services inspects the facility monthly and hasn’t reported a violation since June 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.