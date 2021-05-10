Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville starting annual heroism award

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Each year millions of people visit the Sept. 11 memorials in New York City and Washington D.C. But the memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania only gets a fraction of those visitors.

So the non-profit Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is starting an annual award for heroism.

The goal is to highlight the heroes onboard United flight 93 who attacked the hijackers and prevented them from carrying out an attack, likely at the US Capitol or the White House.

The plane crashed in a remote area of Shanksville, killing all 40 passengers and crew members on board.

Friends of Flight 93 say this story of bravery and sacrifice is often overshadowed in school lessons by other 9/11 attacks.