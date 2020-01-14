Flu report: Slight decrease, still widespread

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Health officials say flu activity in Pennsylvania decreased slightly but remained widespread last week.

A total of 32,322 laboratory-confirmed flu cases have been reported so far this season. Lab-confirmed cases totaled 25,362 last week.

The Health Department also reported 24 flu-associated deaths and 688 flu-associated hospitalizations this season to date.

Last week, the department reported a total of 477 flu-associated hospitalizations and 13 flu-associated deaths so far.