Flu report: Slight decrease, still widespread

Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:
health_doctor_medical_338253

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Health officials say flu activity in Pennsylvania decreased slightly but remained widespread last week.

A total of 32,322 laboratory-confirmed flu cases have been reported so far this season. Lab-confirmed cases totaled 25,362 last week.

The Health Department also reported 24 flu-associated deaths and 688 flu-associated hospitalizations this season to date.

Last week, the department reported a total of 477 flu-associated hospitalizations and 13 flu-associated deaths so far.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss