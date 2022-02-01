Fmr. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge to be recognized with William Oliver Baker Award

(WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge will be recognized with the 2022 William Oliver Baker Award.

The William Oliver Baker Award annually recognizes an extraordinary individual for their sustained contributions to excellence in intelligence and national security affairs.

Ridge served as the first Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2003-05 after two terms as Governor of Pennsylvania.

“When our nation came under attack, he stepped up and helped create a national strategy to coordinate homeland security efforts across all of government,” said INSA Chair Tish Long. “The foundational approach he established prioritized critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity, and importantly, recognized that information sharing between states, federal and private sector was an integral component in reducing America’s vulnerability to terrorism and natural disaster.”

The Baker Award Selection Committee selects the recipient on the basis of:

Sustained excellence in their contribution to intelligence and national security affairs over a considerable period of time or a single achievement of extraordinary merit;

Contribution in the scientific and technical disciplines or in other fields essential to the enhancement of intelligence and national security interests;

Technical enhancement of unusual significance, management proficiency of a high order, or development or application of techniques that permit cost savings of substantial magnitude.

Ridge will be honored on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the 2022 William Oliver Baker Award Dinner in Washington DC.