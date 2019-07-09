Former AG Kathleen Kane disbarred by feds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania attorney general Kathleen Kane has been disbarred again.

Kane was disbarrred from the bar of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Monday, four months after the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania took away her law license.

Kane is in Montgomery County’s prison, serving a 10- to 23-month sentence for leaking information about a grand jury investigation to a Philadelphia newspaper and lying about it.

She resigned shortly after her 2016 conviction.