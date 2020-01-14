Former caseworker pleads guilty to theft of EBT cards

SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – A former caseworker has pleaded guilty to stealing $8,600 in electronics benefits cards from a county assistance office.

Jennifer Curcie, 40, of Coal Township, pleaded guilty to one third-degree felony count of theft by deception and one third-degree felony count of false statements. She was sentenced to seven years probation and ordered to repay the money she stole.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Curcie forged the identities of eight people to activate the cards and share them with family members.

“This $8,600 was supposed to help families-in-need to buy healthy food. Instead, she used her position of public service to weaken the program and deny much-needed benefits to others,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Curcie worked as a caseworker at the Northumberland County Assistance Office for three years until her termination in August 2018.