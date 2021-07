LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ever since the Jerry Sandusky scandal, Pennsylvania has ramped up efforts to identify child abuse. On Tuesday, the State Attorney General has charged one person who he says failed in that effort.

Joanne Van Saun is the former director of children and youth services in Luzerne County. State Investigators say she told her staff to destroy 200 reports of abuse or neglect in order to reduce a backlog of cases.

She is now charged with child endangerment and obstruction.