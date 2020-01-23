Live Now
Former lawmaker pleads guilty, sentenced for theft from charity

Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – A former Pennsylvania lawmaker has pleaded guilty and will serve prison time for bilking a nonprofit she founded out of more than a half-million dollars.

Former Philadelphia Democratic Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, perjury, and misdemeanor charges of tampering with public records. She pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges.

Johnson-Harrell will serve three months in Philadelphia County Prison, eight-and-a-half months of house arrest, eleven-and-a-half months on parole, then two years of probation.

She will also surrender a property to be sold. The proceeds will be used to pay restitution to her non-profit, Motivations Education & Consultation Associates, or MECA, an organization that helps the homeless, seniors, children, and people with chronic mental illness, intellectual disabilities, and substance abuse disorders.

State prosecutors say the freshman legislator spent nonprofit funds on fur coats, designer clothing, expensive vacations, Porsche car payments, real estate purchases, and other personal items.

She resigned from the House last month.

