Former owner rescues Levin Furniture from closing

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Robert Levin, former President and owner of Pittsburgh-based Levin Furniture, announced Thursday that he is coming out of retirement to save the company from going out of business.

“I’m coming back as the owner of Levin Furniture for the employees who were at risk of losing their jobs. They are the most loyal, dedicated, and hardworking people I’ve ever known. It will be a privilege and honor to once again lead this company as we prepare to celebrate 100 years in the furniture and mattress business,” Levin said in a press release.

Late Wednesday evening, Levin reached an agreement to acquire the Pennsylvania and Ohio assets of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture through a court restructuring of the parent company Art Van Furniture, LLC.

Levin also stated, “I am thrilled to welcome the Pennsylvania Wolf Associates to our Levin Family and look forward to getting to know them.”

“I especially want to thank all of our loyal customers and assure them that we will continue to provide them with the services that they’ve come to expect from us. I also want to assure them that all of their deposits and purchases are safe and secure. Our customers are the lifeblood of our business, and we are truly grateful for their continued support,” Levin added.

Levin Furniture, founded in 1920 in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania by Robert Levin’s grandparents Sam and Jessie Levin. The company will celebrate its 100-year anniversary later this year.

For more information, visit levinfurniture.com and wolffurniture.com.