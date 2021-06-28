Former Pa. Gov. Tom Ridge continues recovery out of hospital

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2011, file photo, former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge speaks to a crowd of hundreds protesting in front of the White House in Washington. A spokesman says Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge continues to make progress following his discharge from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on the Former Governor’s page, “Tom wants everyone to know how much he appreciates all those who have reached out to offer their prayers, words of encouragement and love,” said former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge. “It means so much to all of us.”

Ridge was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on June 16 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The family said the 75-year-old was conscious when he was transported to the emergency department for a procedure to remove a blood clot.

“Tom hasn’t lost his sense of humor nor his determination as he begins this important therapy,” added the former Pennsylvania First Lady. “We are grateful for all of the wonderful healthcare professionals who have and will continue to help us along his path to recovery.”

The Ridge family wishes to share the following update about Gov. Ridge, who is now out of the hospital and starting rehab therapy, having made steady progress since suffering a stroke earlier this month. Thank you for all of your heartfelt concern about Tom! pic.twitter.com/dS05MAXZA2 — Gov. Tom Ridge (@GovRidge) June 28, 2021

Ridge was Governor of Pa. from 1995-2001.