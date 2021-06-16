Former Pa. Gov. Tom Ridge hospitalized after stroke

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2011, file photo, former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge speaks to a crowd of hundreds protesting in front of the White House in Washington. A spokesman says Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, […]

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Former Pa. Governor Tom Ridge has been hospitalized in the Washington, D.C., area after a stroke at his home in Bethesda, Md., according to a tweet on his account from his family.

The family said the 75-year-old was conscious when he was transported to the emergency department and underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot. He is in critical but stable condition.

The Ridge family wishes to share the following news about Tom. pic.twitter.com/o2IyIsYL0d — Gov. Tom Ridge (@GovRidge) June 16, 2021

Ridge was Governor of Pa. from 1995-2001.

Aside from being the 43rd governor for Pa., he was also the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush after the tragic events of September 11, 2001. During his tenure, Secretary Ridge worked with over 180,000 employees to create an agency that facilitated the flow of people and goods, brought in security for air, land, and seaports, introduced new technology, and more.