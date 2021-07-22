Former Pa. senator Mike Folmer released from prison one year after sentencing

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former state senator Mike Folmer has been released from prison after being sentenced in 2020 for child pornography charges.

Pa. Department of Corrections posted to VINELink on Thursday that Folmer was out of Berks County Prison’s custody by court order. He will serve eight years of probation and be a registered sex offender for 15 years.

Folmer pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in February 2020 in Lebanon County Court, and was sentenced in July of that year for a minimum of one year minus a day, and a maximum of two years. Folmer was also sentenced as a sex offender.

The 65-year-old was originally arrested in September 2019. According to prosecutors, the four-term uploaded a photo to Tumblr of a young girl engaged in a sexual act. He then resigned from the Senate that month.

Six months later, a search into his Lebanon home led to Folmer admitting to the crimes and that it was an addiction.

With safety a concern, lawyers decided to imprison him in Berks instead of Lebanon County.