Former PA top stockbroker to go on trial for fleecing clients

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania stockbroker who was kicked out of the securities industry and ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages to customers he allegedly fleeced faces trial on criminal fraud charges.

Anthony Diaz was fired by five brokerages and resigned from another amid persistent customer complaints and rules infractions. Yet he kept investing other people’s money until Wall Street’s self-regulator had seen enough and permanently barred him in 2015.

Some clients say they lost their life savings because of Diaz.

The ex-broker has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is due to begin Monday in Scranton.

