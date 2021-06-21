Former PSU football player Carl Nassib comes out as gay via social media

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Carl Nassib is the first active player in the NFL to come out.

(WTAJ) — Former Penn State football player Carl Nassib is now the first active player in the NFL to come out as gay, according to a post on the player’s Instagram page.

Nassib is currently a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders. He played for Penn State from 2011-15 and was named the Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year in 2015.

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said in an Instagram video. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest.”

Nassib said he is a “pretty private person” and is not doing this for attention, adding that he thinks representation and visibility are so important.

“I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate,” he said.

Nassib also announced he is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth.

Nassib was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played with the Browns for two seasons before spending a season in Tampa Bay and signing with the Raiders in 2020.

Michael Sam, who played for Missouri, was the first openly gay player to be drafted into the NFL. Sam came out before he was drafted in 2014.