Frank Rizzo statue in Philadelphia removed after vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) — For the fifth day in a row — Philadelphia has a curfew trying to prevent violence.

The statue of former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo was removed around two this morning. The statue was damaged on Saturday and even lit on fire by protesters.

Critics often accused Rizzo of discriminating against minorities when he held office in the 70s, and indeed, he had urged people to vote white.

Police are also investigating at least 50 ATMs that have been damaged and stolen in the city since Saturday. They believe it’s a coordinated effort.