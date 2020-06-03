Frank Rizzo statue removed from Philadelphia overnight

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The statue of former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo was removed from the steps of the Municipal Services Building in Center City early Wednesday morning, according to our ABC affiliate station WPVI.

The 10-foot-tall bronze statue was damaged on Saturday when crowds tried to bring it down, and eventually set it on fire.

WPVI says the statue was erected in 1998 and groups calling for action on social injustice have been seeking its removal for years.

Rizzo was mayor of Philadelphia from 1972 to 1980. Rizzo was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities.

The statue was set to be moved next year; however, on Sunday Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said removal would be accelerated and completed within a month.

Kenney said on Twitter, “The statue represented bigotry, hatred, and oppression for too many people, for too long. It is finally gone.”

The statue represented bigotry, hatred, and oppression for too many people, for too long. It is finally gone. pic.twitter.com/30f2Skpqog — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 3, 2020

Mayor Kenney issued the following statement just before 6 a.m.: