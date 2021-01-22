“Free, user-friendly” online tax filing system now available to Pa. citizens

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tax season for 2020 personal income tax returns begins on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, according to the Pa. Department of Revenue in an announcement made on Friday, this is the same date the IRS set as the beginning date for federal tax returns.

A new state-only filing option is now available for Pennsylvania citizens at mypath.pa.gov.

“We’re excited to offer a new online filing system that will make it easy for our customers to file their 2020 state returns for free,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We encourage all Pennsylvania taxpayers to take advantage of this new, easy-to-use option.”

This new option. myPATH, is free and user-friendly according to the Department of Revenue.

The system allows taxpayers to file their Pennsylvania Income Tax return (PA-40) as well as make their income tax payments along with other services.

With the IRS decision to delay the start of the 2020 filing season to Feb. 12, Pa. taxpayers interested in filing their state returns can do so starting today by visiting mypath.pa.gov.