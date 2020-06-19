Frustration persists as coronavirus disproportionately impacts long-term care facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on nursing homes in Pennsylvania. A House hearing on Thursday aimed to find out why these facilities account for 70% of deaths.

One of the main issues is there’s not enough protective equipment available for staff. Now, many are blaming the government for not acting fast enough.

There will be a vigil — at the state Capitol to mourn the senior lives lost during the pandemic —

and a call for more protections at long term care facilities.