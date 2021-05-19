Gaining access to Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Boxes just got easier

(WHTM) — More lower-income seniors can now gain access to Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Boxes, a supplemental food program available free providing a variety of nutritious, shelf-stable products.

Announced Wednesday, May 19, the formally known Commodity Supplemental Food Program will no longer be requiring seniors to provide documented proof of income. Instead, the now Senior Food Boxes program only requires a statement of income.

The Department of Agriculture by Hunger-free Pennsylvania networks with 17 food banks in order to serve all 67 counties of the state.

The changes to the program have been made with the goal of taking hunger off the table for seniors when they consider their finances. Similarly, they hope to reduce the stigma barrier seniors face when participating in food assistance programs by providing drop-off or drive-through services.

“This is why we’ve removed income verification as a requirement for the Senior Food Box, we want it to be as easy as possible to receive,” said Russell Redding, Agriculture Secretary. “They’ve supported their families or communities for a lifetime, and we want to support them now.”

The Senior Food Box is available to anyone age 60 or above whose household income is at or below 130 percent of the U.S. poverty level. More than 300,000 seniors in the state are eligible for the boxes.

“Seniors are the greatest generation. They survived the Great Depression of the ’30s, World War II and the Korean War,” said Sheila Christopher, executive director of Hunger-Free Pennsylvania. “Now hundreds of thousands find themselves without enough food on their table. The PA Senior Food Box is available to help.”