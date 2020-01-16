Gambling revenue in Pennsylvania hits new record high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s commercial casinos reached a new high in revenue last year, a record boosted by an aggressive new expansion of gambling authorized in 2017.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Thursday that revenue at the state’s 12 casinos, as well as through fantasy sports contests and video gambling terminals at truck stops, rose in 2019 by $146 million, or 4.5%, to above $3.4 billion.

It was the fifth straight calendar year that casino revenue grew in Pennsylvania.

The 2019 figures had the first results from online gambling and sports betting.

Pennsylvania’s commercial casinos are No. 2 in the nation in gross revenue, after Nevada’s.

