Game commission launches new bald eagle camera

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Fans of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s bald eagle camera have a new nest to watch.

The game commission announced it has teamed up again with HDOnTap and Comcast Business to offer a new live stream for the 2020 nesting season.

The new 24-hour live stream launched Wednesday at the agency’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov.

The game commission isn’t saying where the nest is located, only that it is at the top of a big sycamore tree nestled in rural Pennsylvania farmlands.

The agency said eagles have nested at the site for at least 15 years, and in most years have successfully fledged three young.

Bald eagles typically lay eggs in mid-February. If the eggs are viable, they’ll hatch in mid- to late March.

Two cameras are placed near the nest. One can be controlled remotely to capture different angles.

The new live stream is in addition to one near Codorus State Park in Hanover that launched for the 2015 nesting season. The game commission last year decided it no longer wanted to oversee the Hanover cameras and awarded HDOnTap the live streaming permit.