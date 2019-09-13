Game commission seeks feedback on chronic wasting disease plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission wants feedback on its planned response to chronic wasting disease.

The contagious disease kills deer and elk. The draft plan uses hunters to manage the disease in order to keep it from spreading.

There would be expanded seasons and increased analyst license and permit allocations within certain chronic wasting disease management areas.

The commission wants the disease prevalence in those areas to stay below 5%.

“We want hunters to hit these goals for us. If they don’t, we’ll use sharpshooters so we could meet our objectives to either drill down into the extent of the problem in the new areas or to keep that prevalence low in the core areas,” said Travis Lau, a game commission spokesman.

Various wildlife organizations, state agencies and Penn Vet put together the plan.

You can give your feedback on the commission’s website until February.