MEDIX, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information on the killings of three elk.

A cow and two bulls were all found Thursday in the same area along the Quehanna Highway near Medix, in Benezette Township in Elk County.

The animals were shot with a small-caliber firearm.

Anyone with information should call the Northcentral Region Office at 570-398-4744 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.