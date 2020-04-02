Geisinger limits food donations, reminds groups to schedule donations

DANVILLE, Pa. – Geisinger Health System is reminding anyone who would like to make charitable donations in this time of need to please schedule those donations through the donation website or by calling.

“We are very thankful for the willingness of our community to help out at this time and are grateful for the overwhelming response,” said Kate Polczynski, associate vice president, supply chain for Geisinger. “In order for us to provide these donations to the most critical area of need first, please do not drop off donations directly to the hospital. To schedule a donation delivery, please visit geisinger.org/fightcovid or call 800-739-6882 for information on how to donate.”

In addition, Geisinger is asking that individuals and groups refrain from making food donations at this time. Due to infection control protocols, Geisinger is unable to accept foods prepared in a home kitchen. No buffet-style foods, like pizza, cheese and veggie trays or sandwich platters, can be accepted. They can only accept individual, prepackaged meals or food items that are prepared in a commercial kitchen, such as a restaurant, with a current food license or food in original unopened packaging, such as pretzels, chips and protein bars.

People who want to make an impact and be sure that their goodwill is acceptable are asked instead to make a monetary donation.

Questions can be directed to Mike McMullen at 814-502-8998 or mmmcmullen@geisinger.edu.