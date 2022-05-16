GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Park rangers from Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will highlight the stories of south-central Pennsylvanians who were killed in action or died due to wounds during the Vietnam War.

Visitors can join park rangers over Memorial Day weekend, on May 28 at 4 p.m., for a complimentary 90-minute guided walking tour of the Gettysburg National Cemetery.

The fallen service members of the Vietnam War were buried in Gettysburg from 1965 until 1971 and include men and women who served in the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines.

The program will begin at the Taneytown Road entrance of the Gettysburg National Cemetery. For more information please visit, www.nps.gov/gett.