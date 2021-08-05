GIANT Company now accepting SNAP benefits for online shopping in Pa.

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT company announced Thursday customers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can now use their benefits for online shopping for both delivery and pick-up.

“Making sure the communities we serve have access to nutritious food is at the core of who The GIANT Company is and central to our purpose of connecting families for a better future,” said GIANT’s Matt Simon, vice president of brand experience, said. “Now, customers who participate in SNAP can enjoy the convenience of online shopping, while still receiving the same low prices and maximizing their SNAP benefits for the food they need to share a healthy meal with their family.”

The Pa. Department of Human Services reports about 1.8 million people in the state are currently on SNAP, helping people in eligible low-income households get a nutritious diet.

“Though we are beginning to emerge from the public health crisis, COVID-19 still remains a danger to many, especially because many SNAP recipients are older and may have chronic health conditions. The SNAP Online Purchasing pilot has given thousands of Pennsylvanians the ability to safely shop for fresh groceries and pantry staples during this health crisis,” Acting Department of Human Services Secretary Meg Snead said. “We are grateful that The GIANT Company has joined this program and we encourage SNAP recipients to take advantage of this convenience.”

To participate in online shopping, customers need to add their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) ACCESS Card, shop for their necessary groceries to their online cart, enter PIN, and pay. Rules for using SNAP benefits apply the same way as in-store on specific food items.