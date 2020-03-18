Live Now
ABC27 News at 11
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Shippensburg First Church of God St. John E.L.C. Hummelstown St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity U.M.C. Hummelstown Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Giant to reserve opening hour for seniors

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Giant is looking to adjust its hours and give a one-hour period for customers 60 years or older to shop without worrying. The company hopes by doing so, it will protect those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, the grocer will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. and reserve 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for seniors. While Giant employees will not be checking IDs at the door, the company requests other customers respect the one-hour timeframe.

That time adjustment also allows staff more time to restock the shelves and sanitize the area.

“We are grateful for our team members who are working tirelessly around the clock to restock our store shelves and online fulfillment centers and continuing to serve our customers and communities during this unprecedented time,” Giant Company president Nicholas Bertram said in a release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss