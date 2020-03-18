Giant to reserve opening hour for seniors

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Giant is looking to adjust its hours and give a one-hour period for customers 60 years or older to shop without worrying. The company hopes by doing so, it will protect those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, the grocer will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. and reserve 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for seniors. While Giant employees will not be checking IDs at the door, the company requests other customers respect the one-hour timeframe.

That time adjustment also allows staff more time to restock the shelves and sanitize the area.

“We are grateful for our team members who are working tirelessly around the clock to restock our store shelves and online fulfillment centers and continuing to serve our customers and communities during this unprecedented time,” Giant Company president Nicholas Bertram said in a release.