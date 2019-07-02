GOP senators: Lieutenant governor’s actions ‘premeditated to create chaos’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s 28 Republican state senators have threatened to reassign the Senate duties of Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following a shouting match on the chamber floor last week.

In a letter dated Tuesday, the Republican senators wrote that Fetterman chose to ignore the rules on numerous occasions during a debate over legislation to end the general assistance program.

“This arrogance was the principal driver of the chaos of the day and it becomes even more inflammatory that you bragged about this defiance in a tweet days later,” the letter states.

The Republican senators said Fetterman later pushed a “false narrative” of the events and the national attention that followed led to death threats against them.

“If you choose to do this again, we will immediately reassign your duties to a member of the Senate as provided by the rules,” the senators wrote.

“We trust that you know full well the consequences of your actions and the role you played in abandoning your sworn oath for political brinkmanship and disdain for the institution,” the letter states. “Your actions were premeditated to create chaos and sell that chaos for political wins.”

“We have never been witness to such egregious actions of the presiding officer as yours on Wednesday,” the letter concludes. “This will not be tolerated again.”

Fetterman responded in a statement.

“It’s time to move past the events of last week,” he said. “I’m looking forward to rejoining my colleagues from both sides of the aisle when the Senate reconvenes in September to collectively work together for the people of this great commonwealth.”