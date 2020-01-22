GOP state lawmaker announces bid for auditor general

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A three-term state lawmaker from northwestern Pennsylvania says he’ll seek the Republican nomination to run for state auditor general this year.

Cris Dush of Jefferson County made the announcement Wednesday, days before candidates can start circulating nomination petitions to get on the April 28 primary ballot.

Dush isn’t running for another House term. Another Republican, Lancaster County Commissioner Dennis Stuckey, also has said he’ll seek his party’s nomination for auditor general.

On the Democratic side, five people have announced that they’ll run.

Pennsylvania’s current auditor general, Democrat Eugene DePasquale, is completing a second four-year term and is constitutionally barred from seeking another.