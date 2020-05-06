Gov. Wolf addresses economic stress of pandemic, announces Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signaled a slight pivot in his focus from the state’s physical health to its fiscal health.

“An estimated one-in-six Pennsylvanians who are currently able to work do not have a job,” Wolf said in a Wednesday press briefing.

The governor wants to create jobs by creating the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps. It would hire an army of people to do the needed testing and contact tracing which are key to returning to normal.

When asked how many people, the governor said enough that it would be a big deal and positively impact unemployment numbers.

Who’s footing the bill? The governor said he hopes to leverage federal dollars to pay the cost.

He also reminded every citizen that social distancing and mask-wearing will still be the norm for quite some time.

“We will likely still be unable to resume activities with large crowds, such as concerts, for fear of infecting enormous numbers of Pennsylvanians at one time,” Wolf said. “But effective containment will allow us to resume life as much as possible.”

The state reported 888 confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, continuing a trend of less than a thousand, and perhaps a sign the virus is coming under control.

“That’s really good news,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Health Secretary. “That’s over four days now less than a thousand new cases. Trends mean more than anything but I think it’s positive news.”

Model guidance from the University of Washington was less positive. It initially projected 2,400 coronavirus deaths in Pennsylvania. It has revised that number upward to 8,600 by August and suggests the state is beginning to re-open too soon. Its original projection required the state to be shut down until May 30.

The Department of Health reported 94 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,106.

