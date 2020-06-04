Gov. Wolf addresses George Floyd protests, police reform policy

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One day after joining protests in Harrisburg, Gov. Tom Wolf announced law enforcement reform throughout the commonwealth and how to best manage this period of strife in Pennsylvania.

The governor began Thursday’s press briefing with a moment of silence for George Floyd before addressing the current climate of the commonwealth and the unrest that has driven the protests.

“Right now our resolve is being tested,” Wolf said.

The governor then discussed steps that his administration will be taking to reform policing in Pennsylvania. The reforms he laid out, call for reviewing police training curricula, which includes determining the use of force standards. Standardized testing and best practices for verbal de-escalation methods, trauma-centered approaches, mental health first aid, and implicit bias training will also be implemented.

Wolf said the reforms are based on a 21st century policing report by former President Barack Obama and was co-chaired by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency will be tasked with assisting municipalities to develop ‘Citizen Police Advisory Boards’, which will address police action that leads to injury or death, as well as a panel to examine racial and ethnic disparity.

The governor recalled garnering bipartisan support for previous criminal justice reform and is looking at holding that same support this time as well.

“This is about the broad system of inequities that have sustained racism in the United States and Pennsylvania for too many centuries,” Wolf said.

In a news release, the Wolf Administration outlined the following reforms it anticipates implementing: