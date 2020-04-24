Gov. Wolf advocates mental health, wellbeing during stressful pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf notes it has been seven weeks since the first Covid-19 case was reported in Pennsylvania. He acknowledges many in the state are struggling with stress and anxiety during the chaotic new normal of coronavirus.

“I know many Pennsylvanians are feeling stress about the economy,” he said, noting more than 1.5 million in the state have filed for unemployment. He also apologized for the struggles the state has had in processing those claims despite throwing more manpower and technology into the fray.

But there are critics, including Republican lawmakers and business industry leaders, who insist Wolf is exacerbating the stress by fiercely continuing with his shutdown orders.

Many argue that some industries like garden centers, golf courses, construction, and even elective medical procedures could resume in some parts of the state right now, especially areas where hospital capacity has not been taxed and case numbers are low.

Wolf stuck to his guns Friday and refused to engage in the open-now debate.

“We’re working as quickly as we can,” Wolf said. “May 8th is the date that we’ll start the reopening process, for the most part, in Pennsylvania. Again, the idea is to get Pennsylvania reopen but also keep people safe.”

The state is set to re-open region by region, not by county, using a mathematical equation based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents.

But…..

“That metric is just one piece of the puzzle,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary.

Levine said hospital capacity, testing capability and contact tracing will also be considered.

“There’s a number of factors that will go into the governor’s decision about which region will go from red to yellow,” Levine said.

Wolf also focused on the physical and mental health of Pennsylvanians. He said there is food available and residents who are struggling should go to FeedingPA.org or HungerfreePA.org.

He also emphasized resources for those struggling emotionally and finding it difficult to cope in these uncertain times. Wolf recommended a helpline: 1-855-285-2494.

“We need to reach out to one another and talk to friends. It helps to know you’re not the only one feeling isolated or exhausted,” Wolf said. “So let me be the first to assure you, you’re not.”