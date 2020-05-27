Gov. Wolf and Pennsylvania Health Secretary offer lastest coronavirus update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine offered the latest coronavirus update in their daily press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The governor began by emphasizing patience, touting the declining rate of new cases due to the sacrifice that Pennsylvanians have made.

Wolf said the state has stepped up its efforts in testing with more than 300 testing locations across the commonwealth and a program that is in the midst of contact tracing for each new positive case.

The governor also thanked businesses that have retooled their manufacturing to cater to supplying the anti-coronavirus efforts.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine offered words of cautious optimism, stating that Pennsylvania is trending in the right direction. “It is important to remember that while our total number of cases continues to increase, new positive cases being reported each day continues to decline.”

Levine said this is good news for the state and with the help of additional new testing, the virus can be managed more reasonably. She noted that figures are trending downward and that 62% of people with Covid-19 have recovered.

The health secretary did provide a quick tangent and discussed the mysterious MIS-C syndrome in children, which has mysteriously surfaced in Pennsylvania. She said that there are 13 cases thus far for children ages 11 months to 18 years; 10 cases are currently under investigation and the state is carefully monitoring the situation.

Levine says the state has made significant efforts in distributing personal protective equipment to hospitals, state facilities, and long-term housing which included: nearly 5 million n-95 masks, 300,000 hospital gowns, 2 million gloves, 180,000 face shield, more than 300,000 hand sanitizer units, and more than 1.6 million procedure masks.

As the state progresses further in reopening, Levine asks the public to maintain proper safety guidelines. “We want people to still be very careful and very vigilant about potential exposure to Covid-19.”

She advises continuing social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands often, using hand sanitizer frequently, and take precaution to avoid exposure as this situation becomes the new normal.

The governor also provided a detailed guideline for the green phase, restaurants in the yellow phase, and professional sports.