Gov. Wolf and Religious Leaders Ask Pennsylvanians to Help Keep Each Other Safe During Holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and religious leaders from across the commonwealth asked Pennsylvanians Tuesday, to take COVID-19 precautions and help one another stay safe during the upcoming holiday season.

“After a difficult year like this one, I know that we all want to take comfort in our family and religious traditions during the holidays,” Gov. Wolf said. “But the truth is that COVID-19 is still as dangerous as ever right now, and the best thing we can do to protect our loved ones is to worship and celebrate at home this year.”

Wolf released a video message encouraging religious leaders and worshippers to keep one another safe from COVID-19 over the holidays. Pennsylvania religious leaders joined the governor in urging fellow leaders to help their congregations stay safe and embrace alternate forms of worship.

“Christians around the world are preparing for the birth of the Lord Jesus in Bethlehem,” said Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez. “Though our Christmas experience will be far from typical this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that we do our part to preserve each other’s health and to slow the spread of the virus. We are blessed to be able to celebrate the richness of the Christmas season safely in-person and virtually using the gifts of technology.”