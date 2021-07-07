Gov. Wolf announces $15 million in grants to improve traffic safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced on Wednesday that 50 municipalities across the state will receive $15.6 million in Green Light-Go grants. The funds will go to traffic signal upgrades along with increased mobility and efficiency.

“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently. I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians,” Governor Wolf said.

The grants have many uses with some examples including LED installation, traffic signal retiming, traffic signal updating to the latest technology, and many more.