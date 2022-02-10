Gov. Wolf announces $29 million in grants for Fire and EMS services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced on Thursday over $29 million worth of grants were approved for over 2,000 recipients under the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.

“Fire and EMS companies are depended upon by Pennsylvanians each and every day to provide essential and often lifesaving services,” Wolf said. “We know that these organizations continue to experience negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and some are struggling financially. Grant programs like these are vital financial lifelines.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The program is run through the Office of State Fire Commissioner and makes a grant program available every year to assist volunteer and career fire companies, EMS and rescue squads.

Projects receiving funding include upgrading facilities, equipment, reducing debt, training staff, educating and reaching out to the community, recruitment and retention, creating savings accounts and revenue loss due to COVID-19.

“Fire Companies and Emergency Medical Services companies throughout the commonwealth continue to deal the negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook said. “Increased call volume, rising costs, and revenue loss have each made operations more difficult for our first responders. As such, our office is pleased to help get financial assistance into communities across the state.”

Click here for a list of grant awardees, including over 400 in the Midstate.